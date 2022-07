BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victims of a head-on accident on the I-5 southbound lanes near Twisselman Road on Monday have been identified.

According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Ricardo Gomez Perez, 54, of Healdsburg, Calif. and Manuel Vasquez Garcia, 44, of Montclair, Calif. were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez and Garcia were both operating separate vehicles on the morning of the accident, according to the coroner’s office. A post death examination is being done on both.