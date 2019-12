BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who were fatally shot Saturday have been identified as Jules William Genis and John Andrew Genis III, and family says they were twins.

A coroner’s release says the men, both 30, were shot at about 5:08 a.m. in the 500 block of Butte Street. Both were taken to Kern Medical, where they were pronounced dead within an hour.

Bakersfield police are investigating.