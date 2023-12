BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman whose body was found in Lake Isabella in early October.

The coroner identified the woman as Tasakyna Raper, 46, of Onyx. Raper’s body was found on Oct. 6 at Engineer Point at the lake, according to release.

The coroner said Raper drowned, but the manner her of death could not be determined.