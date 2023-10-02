BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a motorcyclist who allegedly fled from police and died in a crash last week.

The coroner identified the motorcyclist as Billy Gene Holden, 34, of Bakersfield.

Holden died on Sept. 29 after he crashed his motorcycle into a fence at Robinson and Kentucky streets following a brief pursuit involving Bakersfield police officers, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Officials say Holden fled from a traffic stop at Haley and Pacific streets. Holden crashed his motorcycle about a half mile away.

Bakersfield police are investigating the pursuit and crash as a “critical incident.”