BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office.

Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane, the coroners office said.

Segura was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of and manner of death.