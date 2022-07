BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victim of a motorcyclist fatality on July 11 in Lake Isabella has been identified.

According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Craig John Piti, 58, of Lake Isabela, was driving a motorcycle on the night of the incident and crashed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post death examination is being conducted, according to the coroner’s office.