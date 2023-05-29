BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a motorcyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Airport Drive Sunday and later died.

Gregory Charles Salyer, 68, of Bakersfield was the driver of a motorcycle and crashed when another vehicle ran a red light on State Road and Airport Drive, according to officials.

Salyer was taken to Kern Medical and pronounced dead hours later.

Investigators said Salyer was traveling westbound on State Road and entered the intersection on Airport Drive and collided with a vehicle traveling on Airport Drive, whose driver did not stop at a red light.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.