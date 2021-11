BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner identified a 29-year-old man who was killed in motorcycle collision last week in Bodfish.

The coroner said Stephen Sean Morris died of his injuries following a collision with an SUV on Bodfish Canyon Road near Rocky Road on Nov. 2.

Details about the collision were not immediately available.

This collision was the 18th motorcycle fatality in Kern County in 2021, according to a 17 News count.