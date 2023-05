The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 178 in Weldon on May 14.

Christopher James Brewer, 37, of Weldon was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on Highway 178 just before 9 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Brewer died at the scene from his injuries.