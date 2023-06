BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified Timothy Robert Nagle as the man who was killed in a vehicle crash May 31.

The coroner said Nagle, 50, of Weldon, was driving east on Highway 178, west of Patterson Lane, when he crashed. He was transported from the scene to Kern Medical where he died of his injuries on June 7.

The coroner’s office will release Nagle’s cause of death at a later time.