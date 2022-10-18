BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Sunday in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials identified Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo, 24, of Bakersfield, as the operator of the vehicle that collided with another car at the intersection of White Lane and Stine Road early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:36 a.m. When they arrived, they said found Ocampo had succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.