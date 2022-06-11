BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a train collision last month in Shafter.

The man was identified as Richard Christopher Young, 51, of Bakersfield.

Young was the driver of a pickup truck that was struck by the train and burst into flames at Santa Fe Way between Orange Street and Burbank Street in Shafter on May 13. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said 137 people were onboard the train at the time of the crash. Three suffered minor injuries, but where evaluated by medical responders at the scene.

The coroner determined Young’s death was an accident.