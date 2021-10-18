Coroner identifies man killed in Highway 58 collision near Towerline Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed Sunday morning in a collision with a semi-truck east of Bakersfield.

The coroner identified the man as Steven Alejandro Pallares, 34, of Arvin.

According to CHP, the collision was reported at 5:19 a.m. along Highway 58 west of Towerline Road. Investigators say the semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 when, for still unknown reasons, Pallares’ vehicle crashed into the rear of the semi-truck.

Pallares was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision can call Bakersfield CHP at 661-396-6600.