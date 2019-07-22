Coroner identifies man killed in fiery Highway 43 crash

Deadly collision along Highway 43 near Delano.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in a fiery head-on collision last week along Highway 43 outside Delano has finally been identified.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office the man as 41-year-old Adam Munoz Ventura of Delano.

Ventura was the driver of a car that hit head-on with a big rig just north of Schuster Road on Highway 43 on July 17.

CHP says Ventura was traveling southbound on Highway 43 when he suddenly swerved into the opposite lane.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.