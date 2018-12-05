Coroner identifies man killed by forklift west of Mettler

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a man who was crushed to death by a forklift Monday.

The Kern County Fire Department said 51-year-old Ubaldo Vargas was operating the forklift at an orange orchard on Highway 166, east of Old River Road.

Vera was found at around 10 a.m. Monday.

It's unclear how the accident happened.