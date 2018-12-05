Local News

Coroner identifies man killed by forklift west of Mettler

Posted: Dec 04, 2018 10:38 PM PST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 10:38 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a man who was crushed to death by a forklift Monday.

The Kern County Fire Department said 51-year-old Ubaldo Vargas was operating the forklift at an orange orchard on Highway 166, east of Old River Road.

Vera was found at around 10 a.m. Monday.

It's unclear how the accident happened.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected