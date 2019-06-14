Coroner identifies man found dead at East Bakersfield home

Police investigate the death of a man at a home in the 4300 block of Bright Shadow Lane.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man found dead inside a home in East Bakersfield late Thursday night, as his death is being investigated as suspicious by police.

The coroner said 40-year-old Jon Martin Foit was found inside the home in the 4300 block of Bright Shadow Lane at around 10:30 p.m.

Police at the scene said Foit suffered from an unknown condition and died.

“At this point we don’t know if it’s a medical condition. It could be pretty much anything until we get further into the investigation.,” Bakersfield police Sgt. Dennis Eddy said early Friday morning.

The coroner said more examination is needed to determine a cause and manner of death.