BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner has identified the person found dead last week in a canal in Arvin.

They say search and rescue teams pulled Guadalupe Jaimes Medina from the canal at David Road and South Edison Road on Aug. 26. Medina was 52 years old, the coroner’s notification said.

It’s unclear how Medina ended up in the canal. The coroner will perform a postmortem exam to determine a cause and manner of death.