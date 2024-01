BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead in a canal in southwest Bakersfield on June 20.

Officials identified Angela Marie Ramos, 33, of Bakersfield as the deceased woman who’s body was pulled from a canal in the 5900 block of Truxtun Ave.

DNA testing unlocked Ramos’s identity, however, officials were not able to determine her cause and manner of death.