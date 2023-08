The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s office identified a man who was found deceased in a canal on July 31, according to the coroner.

Officials identified Troy Anthony Felix, 39, of Bakersfield as the man who was found deceased in a canal near the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue and investigators learned his identity on Aug. 11.

The coroner will release Felix’s official cause of death at a later date. An investigation into the events leading up to his death is ongoing.