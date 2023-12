BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a Ridgecrest motorcyclist who died after crashing in Inyokern last month.

Officials identified Sondra Jeanna Ramirez, 59, of Ridgecrest as the motorcyclist who died after her motorbike left the roadway and crashed at Highway 178 and Highway 14 in Inyokern on Nov. 5. She was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

CHP is investigating the crash.