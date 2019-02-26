Coroner identifies 3 victims of Tehachapi mountain plane crash

After three days of searching, officials located and identified the three victims of a plane crash in the Tehachapi mountains and one of them was a prominent trial attorney and political activist.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the three people as: 53-year-old Felipe Iniguez Plascencia of Whittier, 74-year-old Ruben Piranian of Granada Hills, and 38-year-old Marina Villavicencio of Yorba Linda,

KNBC-TV in Los Angeles says Plascencia was nationally regarded as an expert in DUI cases and he was frequently asked to lecture on the subject to both the legal community and members of law enforcement.

KNBC also says Villavicencio was also an attorney.

According to KNBC, Plascencia was returning to Los Angeles from a court appearance in San Luis Obispo.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the son of the pilot reported the plane was overdue when it failed to arrive.

Crews reached the wreckage Saturday and recovered remains on Sunday.

The search was hindered because of rough conditions and older equipment.

KCSO was helped in the search by NTSB and the Mono and Fresno sheriff’s offices.

The NTSB will determine the cause of the crash.