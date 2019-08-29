Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Bear Mountain Road head-on collision

A head-on collision killed two people traveling in separate vehicles along SR-233 near Cuda Drive on Aug. 27, 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people killed in a head-on collision along Bear Mountain Boulevard on Wednesday.

The coroner identified 50-year-old Soledad Paniagua of McFarland and 32-year-old Juan Aztudillo Lopez of Arvin as the two people who died in the collision. The two were traveling in separate vehicles when the vehicles they were traveling in collided on Bear Mountain Boulevard west of Cuda Drive just before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

CHP says Aztudillo’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic as he was traveling westbound at an unknown speed.

Aztudillo was the driver of a Toyota Corolla and Paniagua was a passenger in a PT Cruiser involved in the collision. Three others in the PT Cruiser were hospitalized — two of them with major injuries.