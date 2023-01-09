BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30.

The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon.

According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of the vehicle, swerved and crossed over the double solid yellow lines that separate east and westbound lanes. As a result, the Corolla travelled directly into the path of a Ford F-150, at mile marker 17.

The coroner also identified William Radis, 66, of Lake Isabella and was Crosby’s passenger at the time of the crash. Both Crosby and Radis were pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries.