Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in head-on Highway 46 crash

Oct 01, 2018

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 04:46 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 19-year-old man who died in a head-on collision in Wasco over the weekend.

The coroner's office said Johnny Enriquez of Wasco was killed when his car collided with a semi-truck on Highway 46, just west of Rowlee Road.

CHP said the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m.

According to CHP, Enriquez collided head-on with a semi-truck as he attempted a lane change.

Enriquez's Toyota rolled off the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said.

