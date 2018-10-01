Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in head-on Highway 46 crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 19-year-old man who died in a head-on collision in Wasco over the weekend.
The coroner's office said Johnny Enriquez of Wasco was killed when his car collided with a semi-truck on Highway 46, just west of Rowlee Road.
CHP said the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m.
According to CHP, Enriquez collided head-on with a semi-truck as he attempted a lane change.
Enriquez's Toyota rolled off the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said.
More Stories
-
The Bakersfield Police Department announced an investigation late…
-
The department plans to randomly drug test deputies.
-
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin issued a statement Monday…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.