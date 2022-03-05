BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old driver who was killed in a crash earlier this week in Lamont.

The coroner identified the teen as Christopher Jacob Victoria of Bakersfield. Victoria was not wearing a seatbelt at the time when he lost control and crashed into a brick wall and fence on Hall Road near Myrtle Avenue on March 1, according to CHP.

Another 17-year-old boy traveling with Victoria suffered major injuries in the crash.

Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene.