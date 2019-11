BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has ruled a Bakersfield woman’s death in Weldon as an accident nearly two months later.

The coroner said Nicole Breann Welch’s death was accidental from methamphetamine intoxication.

Welch died on Sept. 29 in Weldon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office had described Welch as a the victim of an assault, but the coroner determined she died after getting into a fight.

Welch was 35 years old.