BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter toddler who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool last month died from an accidental drowning, coroner’s officials say.

The boy, nearly 2 years old, was found unresponsive July 25 in a pool on Loewen Street, according to a coroner’s release. He was pronounced dead three days later at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.