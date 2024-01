BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a 45-year-old man hit by a train the morning of Dec. 5 was an accident, according to coroner’s officials.

Manuel Michael Mejia was hit at 7:23 a.m. on tracks along Edison Highway in Bakersfield, officials said. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died on Dec. 14 from multiple blunt force injuries.