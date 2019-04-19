Coroner confirms William Ganong, son of local attorney, died in house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- William Ganong, son of local attorney Phil Ganong, died in a house fire last weekend, coroner's officials confirmed Friday.

The body of William Ganong, 35, was found by firefighters battling a blaze in the 2400 block of Beech Street early April 13. An autopsy was peformed and cause and manner of death are pending further studies, coroner's officials said.

Phil Ganong, his wife, Pamela, and others, including two doctors, have been charged in Orange County in what prosecutors said was a $22 million urine test billing scheme.

The Ganongs owned sober living homes in Orange County, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and San Diego between January 2008 and December 2016 through their business, William Mae Company, which operated as Compass Rose Recovery.

According to prosecutors, the Ganongs fraudulently listed residents and non-residents of Compass as employees and expanded their health insurance policy to cover almost 100 employees. It's alleged Compass Rose Staffing was used as a front to overbill insurance companies for the collection and testing of urine.