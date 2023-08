BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and provided an update on human remains found on East California Avenue in April.

Coroner officials say male human remains were found in a vacant lot on East California Avenue near Vansite Street just before 8 a.m. April 19.

The identification of the male is pending DNA analysis, according to the coroner’s office.

KGET previously reported the remains were dug up by investigators.