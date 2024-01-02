BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the names of four people who died in a head-on collision Friday on Highway 14.

Coroner’s officials identified those killed as Taylor Camille Romine, 23, of Huntington Beach, Rami Abdulrazak, 27, of Yorba Linda, Ronald Eric Dene, 56, of Los Angeles and Gregg Ray Sauer, 61, of Lancaster.

The crash happened south of Horse Canyon Road at about 8:41 p.m., according to the Mojave area California Highway Patrol. A Mercedes driven south by Sauer entered the northbound lane to pass another vehicle and collided with a Jeep driven by Romine, officers said.

Abdulrazak was a passenger in the Jeep, and Dene was in the Mercedes, officers said. The sole survivor was a 24-year-old man in the Jeep who suffered serious injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center.