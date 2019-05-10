Coroner: Bakersfield man dies from complications of 2004 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 50-year-old man died in February from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered 15 years ago, according to coroner’s officials.

John Christopher Thompson was found dead Feb. 28 at a residence in the 2200 block of Manley Court in East Bakersfield. An autopsy determined he died from complications of a Feb. 29, 2004, shooting in the 1400 block of East California Avenue, according to the coroner’s office.

His death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said no arrests were made or suspects identified in the 2004 shooting. He said investigators will review the case and see if anything new can be learned.

Typically, McCauley said, a victim of a shooting would have to die within three years and a day for the shooter to be prosecuted for murder or manslaughter.

But prosecutors can fight that legal hurdle, the sergeant said, and sometimes a death that’s determined to have been caused by a gunshot wound years earlier is categorized as a cold case homicide.