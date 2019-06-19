Coroner asking for public’s assistance identifying John Doe found in silo

Police have not been able to identify a man found inside of farm equipment in Shafter two weeks ago and are asking for help identifying him.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the John Doe. The body was found in a gypsum silo on a farm by workers in the 18000 block of Zerker Road in Shafter.

The man was found wearing a size large dark-colored Volcom brand t-shirt, size medium red Adidas shorts with black stripes, white ankle socks, and a white metal chain necklace.

This man is between the age of 18 and 30 years old, white or Hispanic and had a neatly groomed mustache and goatee. He is 5-feet 10.5 inches and weighs 161 pounds.

If you can help identify John Doe or have any information on this case, please contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Section at (661) 868 0119 or the investigating agency, Shafter Police Department at (661) 746-8500, and request Detective Phil Yoshikawa.