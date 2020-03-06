Coronavirus not in Kern County, precautions being taken



BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Yesterday Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California after the the first virus-related death in the state.

Locally, the overall risk of COVID-19 remains low and Kern Public Health wants to remind the public that there is no need to panic.

Worldwide, there are ninety-eight thousand and fifty-nine confirmed cases. The Centers for Disease Control says there are one-hundred and sixty-four confirmed cases in the U.S. and eleven deaths.

Kern Public Health has tested four people for Coronavirus. One test has come back negative and officials are still waiting for results on the three others. Kern Public Health is also monitoring three travelers to see if they’re at risk for the virus.

Officials say be on the alert, but there’s no need to be fearful. They also say there is no need to rush out and stock up on supplies, just be prepared in case it becomes more prevalent.

Public health also says its expanding testing measures to include Kern County, anticipating more testing in the coming days and weeks.