BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train on Sept. 21 in Delano.

The coroner identified Cassandra Regina Holguin, 27, of Corona, Calif., as the woman who was hit and killed by a train near High Street and Cecil Avenue at 9:49 a.m. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Holguin’s cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner was an accident, according to the coroner.

None of the train’s crew was injured, a Union Pacific spokesperson said.