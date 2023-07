BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield-based engineering and consulting firm has hired 10 former Stria employees following the collapse of Stria’s parent company, Bitwise.

Cornerstone Engineering says the new employees are part of its expansion into three new practice areas, which include business process automation, data analytics and software consulting.

Cornerstone said their expanded capabilities will help fill the critical need for consulting and advisory services in the central valley.