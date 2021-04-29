Cornerstone Bakery raising money for BPD K-9 unit following death of K-9 Jango

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business is doing its part to honor fallen Bakersfield police K-9 Jango.

Cornerstone Bakery is offering Jango-themed cupcakes and cookies. The cupcakes, cookies cost $4, with half of all sales going to the Bakersfield Police Department K-9 unit.

K-9 Jango was shot and killed by a theft suspect during a foot pursuit on Tuesday night, according to police. Officials said officers returned gunfire at the suspect and he was also killed.

To place an order, call 661-321-9922. The bakery is located at 2100 19th St. in Downtown Bakersfield.

