BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you ever wished to have a little more peace and quiet on your next flight without booking a first class ticket, there’s good news for you.

Turkish-owned company Corendon Airlines is introducing an “adults only” cabin in November.

For an extra $50 bucks each way, passengers can be guaranteed a seat without any crying babies or rowdy kids nearby. The adults-only cabin can seat 93 people.

The cabin will be at the front of the plane and sectioned off by walls and curtains, according to officials.

The special seating area is only available on flights from Amsterdam to the Caribbean island of Curacao, where the airline also operates an adults-only hotel.