Cop on a Dunkin’ rooftop? All part of a Special Olympics fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, LEBEC, TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re driving by your local Dunkin’ on Thursday and see law enforcement on its roof, don’t panic.

Officers will be standing on the roof of the popular chain’s locations throughout California to raise awareness and money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California.

Those who donate to the run will receive a free coffee coupon valid on a future visit.

Law enforcement will be on Dunkin’ rooftops from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following locations in Kern County:

  • 1800 23rd St., Bakersfield
  • 1211 Allen Road, Ste. 300, Bakersfield
  • 540 Tucker Road, Tehachapi
  • 42810 Frazier Mountain Road, Lebec

