BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first hot weather days of the season have arrived but cooling centers in the county are not quite ready to open.

The county said Wednesday cooling centers are being kept closed for now to minimize risk of exposing vulnerable populations to the new coronavirus.

If you are concerned about a senior’s safety during extreme heat, you can call the 24-hour Adult Protectvie Services line at 661-868-1006.