Cooling centers offer relief from Tuesday’s extreme heat

Local cooling centers opened their doors and gave seniors some relief from the heat Tuesday.

Folks took advantage of one center at the East Niles Senior Center.

Vice President Jo-Pat Dix says they usually get together, play games or exercise while the center keeps them cool. They also have line-dancing, pool tables, karaoke and more.

Centers are located all over Kern County but they only open once temperatures hit certain highs.

Click on this link for more information including times and locations.

