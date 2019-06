Cooling centers now open in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Wednesday, cooling centers will open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to exceed certain temperatures.

Notification for open cooling centers will be made the day before they open.

The centers will be open from 1:00-8:00 p.m.

If you need assistance getting to a cooling center, call 211.

To check if a center is open, visit here.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS

Arvin ~ Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield ~ East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield ~ East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles Street

Bakersfield ~ The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Buttonwillow ~ Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District, 556 Milo Avenue

Lake Isabella ~ Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa ~ Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

Shafter ~ Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft ~ Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street

MOUNTAIN CENTER(S)

Frazier Park ~ Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

DESERT CENTERS

California City ~ California City Police Department, 21130 Hacienda Boulevard

California City ~ Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue

Ridgecrest ~ Kerr-McGee Center, 100 W. California Avenue

Rosamond ~ Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

Mojave- Mojave Vets Building, 15580 ‘O’ Street