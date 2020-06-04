Cooling centers can open as soon as Monday, county confirms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local cooling centers can open as soon as Monday, according to the county.

Kern County General Services will open cooling centers throughout the county whenever temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to exceed certain highs. The season will last through Sept. 22.

Cooling centers in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valley will open when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.

The centers will be open from 1-8 p.m. Residents will be notified of the openings by 11 a.m. the day before they’re set to open if it’s during the week. On weekends, residents will be notified by 11 a.m. on Friday.

The county said residents using the centers are encouraged to bring non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, and other entertainment items.

Cooling centers confirmed as of today includes:

Arvin — Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield — East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield — The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Bakersfield — Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane

Lake Isabella — Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa — Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

McFarland — McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue

Shafter — Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft — Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street

Frazier Park — Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

Rosamond — Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the county said all visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms upon entry. Any who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center, according to the county,