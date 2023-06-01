BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures expected to rise this weekend and a long, hot summer still ahead of us, Kern County’s 2023 Cooling Center Program is now underway.

Officials said for the health, safety and comfort of the community, the cooling centers will be open on days temperatures are forecasted to be:

108 degrees or higher in desert areas

105 degrees or higher in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys

93 degrees or higher in Frazier Park

When cooling centers are open, they will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

County officials say a Cooling Center Daily Report will be released by 11 a.m. the day before cooling centers open.

People who will visit a cooling center are encouraged to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material or games to pass the time.

Kern County Aging and Adult Services spokesperson Jeremy Oliver joined 17 News at Noon on June 1 to talk about what you can expect at the cooling centers and how they operate.

San Joaquin and Kern River Valley cooling centers:

Arvin – Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield – East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield -The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St.

Lake Isabella – Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa – Gusher Hall, 271 California St.

Shafter – Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave.

Taft – Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place

Mountain Centers

Frazier Park – Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

Desert Centers

Rosamond – Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St.

California City – Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave.

Check back for updates.