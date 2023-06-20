BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan stated that water levels will start to diminish in Isabella Lake thanks to cooler than expected weather.

Duncan stated during Tuesday morning’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting that the current levels of water outflow from Isabella Dam are significantly lower than what was projected.

Projections earlier in the year had water outflow levels at over 14,000 cubic feet per second. Levels on Tuesday morning were recorded at around 5,500 cfs, according to the county’s Water Dashboard.

Duncan also stated that the Kern Water Master will keep the lake’s outflow at 6,000 feet per second. Duncan also reported that officials closed the inter-tie the morning of June 12 to Tulare Lake and water will be stored in Kern County.

The Army Corps of Engineers are in communication with the KCFD and have agreed on storing water in Isabella Lake for the county’s use in the future, according to Duncan.

The lake is at nearly 84% capacity as of Tuesday morning. For more information on the potential for flooding in Kern County, click on this link.