Cooking for the 4th: Mississippi Mud Cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During 17 News on Sunrise, the KGET crew made a Mississippi mud cake in celebration of the upcoming July 4 holiday.

Ingredients

Cream together:

  • 1 cup of shortening
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups of sugar

Sift together:

  • 1 1/4 cup of flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/3 cup of cocoa

Directions

  1. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
  2. Add 1 tbsp of vanilla and 1 cup of walnuts (if desired.)
  3. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Take out and turn off oven.
  4. Drop dollops of marshmallow cream (use the entire jar,) on top of cake. Pop back into the oven for a minute or two. Then take out and spread the marshmallow cream evenly on top. 
  5. For the frosting: Mix together 1 cube of softened butter, 1/3 cup of cocoa, 1/2 cup of milk and 1 tsp of vanilla.  Add powdered sugar until it is the desired consistency and taste. Top the cake with frosting.

