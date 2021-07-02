Cooking for the 4th: Mississippi Mud Cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During 17 News on Sunrise, the KGET crew made a Mississippi mud cake in celebration of the upcoming July 4 holiday.
Ingredients
Cream together:
- 1 cup of shortening
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups of sugar
Sift together:
- 1 1/4 cup of flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup of cocoa
Directions
- Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
- Add 1 tbsp of vanilla and 1 cup of walnuts (if desired.)
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Take out and turn off oven.
- Drop dollops of marshmallow cream (use the entire jar,) on top of cake. Pop back into the oven for a minute or two. Then take out and spread the marshmallow cream evenly on top.
- For the frosting: Mix together 1 cube of softened butter, 1/3 cup of cocoa, 1/2 cup of milk and 1 tsp of vanilla. Add powdered sugar until it is the desired consistency and taste. Top the cake with frosting.