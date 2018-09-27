Controversy from Kern sheriff's race continues Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It has been more than three months since Sheriff Donny Youngblood was re-elected over Chief Deputy Justin Fleeman. The race came with a lot of controversy which doesn't seem to be over just yet. Fleeman reportedly is under investigation -- but the county isn't saying for what.



Fleeman went on the attack early in this campaign. He and Sheriff Youngblood appeared together on Kern County In Depth back in April. The two addressed key issues and accusations -- including allegations deputies had sex on duty.

Sheriff Youngblood would not comment Wednesday on what's now happening. Fleeman said Wednesday he has been ordered not to comment on the case. He added he would contact his attorney about our request.