BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)—The Climate Action Plan is a 108-page document with six chapters focusing on eight areas to reduce greenhouse gas completely in the next 22 years, and the city is still looking for feedback.

“I feel that the city moved forward on this maybe faster than they should of, and they didn’t get the stakeholders involved early enough,” Councilmember Patty Gray said.

Councilmember Patty Gray, business owner and a Taft town native says she has deep roots in the community ever since her grandfather moved to Kern County in 1918 to work in oil which is now on the backburner.

“Our local economy is built on the oil and gas industry and agriculture, and we have got to do everything we can as city elected leaders to protect the industries that feed our families,” Gray said.

She says Kern County produces more than 70% of California’s oil and nearly 80% of the state’s natural gas.

However, the first phase of the Climate Action Plan is focused on decarbonizing buildings by eliminating gas appliances in new home construction starting in 2026.

“So many have come together and said, ‘We don’t like this. This is going to create more problems for us down the road. It’s going to open us up to lawsuits. It’s also going to be more cost to the people we’re trying to protect the most, the disadvantaged.'”

In an interview 2 weeks ago, City Manager, Christian Clegg, defended the plan saying the city and county could miss out on necessary funding for electric infrastructure because the state has already adopted new legislation in the building code.

The CAP mentions the use of state and federal funding programs focused on energy improvements for affordable housing, but Councilmember Gray says there are still too many unknowns.

“We don’t even have the electrical grid to support all this. We’re already having blackouts. I had one last week at my house,” Gray said.