BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is alerting residents and drivers of a controlled burn scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said firefighters will be on Highway 223 near the Highway 58 junction to burn off some vegetation in the area on May 4 beginning at 4 p.m. until midnight.

The department says traffic on Highway 223 may be impacted from the burn that afternoon into the evening and are working with CHP and Caltrans to reduce impacts. Drivers should reduce their speed in the area and watch for firefighters.

Nearby residents may smell or see smoke during the burn.

Officials say residents should also maintain defensible space around their homes. The deadline for hazard reduction clearance is June 1.