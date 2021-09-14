Construction update for Davis and Green Street Rehabilitation Project

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Davis and Green streets will be impacted by road closures during the weeks of September 20 through October 1 in the following areas:

Davis Street between Tehachapi Blvd. to E Street – Grinding of road surface, paving the roadway, and striping.

Green Street from Tehachapi Municipal Airport to H Street – Grinding of road surface, paving the roadway, and striping.

Green Street from F Street to C Street – Grinding of road surface, paving the roadway, and striping.

Snyder Avenue between Tehachapi Blvd. through Valley Blvd.- Sidewalks, curbs, gutter, and paving work to continue.

Expect full road closures to connecting streets and alleys. Detours will be in place, though officials say to give

yourself additional time while traveling in the area.

Access to local businesses will be available.